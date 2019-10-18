Mindexcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $165,262.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00228546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.01146093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089101 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

