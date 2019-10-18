Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NERV. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

