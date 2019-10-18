MinexCoin (MNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $91,060.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exmo and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $414,932.00 and approximately $91,060.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00228845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01138753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043342 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,449,818 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,438 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

