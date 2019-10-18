MIR COIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $256,060.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $256,060.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00227616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01121740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

