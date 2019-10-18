Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,640,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 651% from the previous session’s volume of 218,533 shares.The stock last traded at $0.95 and had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 925.52%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.