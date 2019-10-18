Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

In other AbbVie news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

