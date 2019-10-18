Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,790.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,774.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,846.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

