Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

