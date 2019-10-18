Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 220 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,782,000 after acquiring an additional 542,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 450,795 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 873,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,105,000 after acquiring an additional 382,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

