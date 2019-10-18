Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 459 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,743.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,803 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,258. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.