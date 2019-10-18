Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

