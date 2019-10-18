MOAC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,251.00 (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. During the last week, MOAC has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $17,251.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

