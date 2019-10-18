Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,950 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,536 ($20.07) on Tuesday. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92). The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,582.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,678.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other Mondi news, insider Peter Oswald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,833.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

