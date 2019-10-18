Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MONY. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 339.80 ($4.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 371.08. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.