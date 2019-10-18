Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

MONY traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 339.80 ($4.44). 2,526,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371.08. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

