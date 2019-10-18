Morgan Stanley Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 335.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 59.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 195,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,085,000 after buying an additional 95,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 75,031 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at about $2,063,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $146,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $956,430. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.