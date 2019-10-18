Morgan Stanley Sells 32,540 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 224.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 303.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

