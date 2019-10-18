Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of MBIA worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MBIA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MBIA by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in MBIA by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.26. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,532 shares in the company, valued at $853,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.