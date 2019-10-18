MVL Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, UEX, Cryptology and CoinBene. During the last week, MVL has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $128,091.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043345 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.06040773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043120 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM, CoinBene, Cryptology, Cashierest and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.