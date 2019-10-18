Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, 240,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 687,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

