National Bank Financial Analysts Give RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) a C$30.00 Price Target

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been given a C$30.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.43.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,509. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.32. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$23.37 and a 52 week high of C$27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Gitlin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,715.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,552.51.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.