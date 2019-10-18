National Bank Financial Comments on StorageVault Canada Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$34.26 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities cut shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

CVE:SVI opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.92. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.47.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

