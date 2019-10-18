National Bank Financial Trims Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Target Price to C$61.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.00.

AFN opened at C$39.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.15. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$37.84 and a 1 year high of C$63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $739.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$291.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.5151185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.26%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

