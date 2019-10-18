National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.70. The firm had revenue of C$113.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.