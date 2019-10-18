National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.53. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

