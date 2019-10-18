National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $49.10 on Friday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $263.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 446,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,838,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 231,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 179,734 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

