National Grid’s (NG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 932.62 ($12.19).

NG opened at GBX 899 ($11.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 894.40 ($11.69). The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 863.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 842.19.

In other news, insider Amanda Mesler acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

