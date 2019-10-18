National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.60 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $663,085 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $4,223,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

