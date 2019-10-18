National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.14

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.14 and last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 4442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 975.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

