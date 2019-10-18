Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 113.8% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,337,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 712,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $286.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

