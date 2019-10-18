Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

