Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Airgain worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 366.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $321,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

AIRG opened at $10.90 on Friday. Airgain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Airgain had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airgain Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

