nDEX (NDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,396.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a market cap of $9,048.00 and approximately $3,396.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00227705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01129439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.