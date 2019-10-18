Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 25,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $395,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $513,000.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,063 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $91,893.45.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $444,750.00.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The company’s revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $43.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra set a $35.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,343,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 856,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

