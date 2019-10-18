Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 459,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

