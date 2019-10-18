Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.72

News coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of -1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Huber Research cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.11.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $18.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.30. 22,501,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

