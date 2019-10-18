Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.442-5.442 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $291.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.11.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

