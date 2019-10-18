Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $426.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $450.00 to $426.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital set a $425.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.11.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $18.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,575. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.71. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

