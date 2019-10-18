Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $188.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $18.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.30. 22,501,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,318,575. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

