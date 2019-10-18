Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $440.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $425.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.11.

NFLX stock traded down $18.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

