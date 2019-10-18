New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,300 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the August 30th total of 590,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get New Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $4.10 on Friday. New Home has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.69.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $162.75 million for the quarter.

In other New Home news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $59,062.50. Insiders bought a total of 69,250 shares of company stock worth $155,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Home by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.