Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NMRK opened at $9.34 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

