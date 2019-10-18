Newton (NEW) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Newton has a market cap of $38.67 million and $4.00 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.01127030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089626 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.