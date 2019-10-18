NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NXGPY stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. NEXT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

