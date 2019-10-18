NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.20

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

