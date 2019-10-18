NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 15,807 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 146,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,313,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,513 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

