NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

VOO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

