NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 170,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $958,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 203,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $53.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.