NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 420 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter.

VDE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $75.67. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,526. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

