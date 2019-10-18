NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 487 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. 26,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,847. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

